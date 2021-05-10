Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd, a leading company in up-market quality property in both Malta and Gozo, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the launch of a new brand identity.

The real estate agency’s new brand logo represents a more contemporary visual identity that reflects the company’s forward-looking approach and where it stands today.

While the agency prides itself in its history of professional achievements, it reveres a modern approach and offers personal attention to buyers and sellers alike, with a particular effort on quality rather than quantity. These values are what constitute the new brand design, with the fresh Excel Homes emblem exposing a refined and simplified typography and iconography.

An element of familiarity maintained in the layout, elements and colour palette ensures that the new logo remains visually synonymous with the company and continues to build on the brand value that was developed throughout the years.

Seasoned professionals in the industry as well as personal emphasis on the buyers’ needs have ensured the rise of a sterling reputation for the company, which has led to an ever-growing network of local and international clients.

Daniel Debono, who founded Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd in 2011, and who has been in the property industry for over 20 years, said: “Throughout the past 10 years, our focus has been on fostering team spirit between our agents, which is evidence that our emphasis is on creating client satisfaction for both buyer and seller in the most efficient way possible.”

He added: “Our clients are not just a number to us. We strive to give them all they need to take the best decision. Clients tell us time and time again that our energy is different.

Daniel Debono, who founded Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd in 2011.

“The positive attitude and extrinsic drive of the administration, as well as the Sales Agents at Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd, set the scene for the values and sound beliefs of the company. This is a testimony evidenced by our clients’ numerous positive encounters’ and transactions’ with our estate agency. A manifestation of this is Excel Home’s modus operandi which accounts for the company’s propelled success.

“My heartfelt gratitude goes out to our customers’ confidence who repeatedly revert back to us both as sellers as well as buyers. Together with this, I would like to acknowledge my team-members whose dedication, with overtones of passion, permeates through their continuous strive to excel by manifesting their commitment and attuning to our clients’ needs’. Excel Homes’ team-members’ perseverance is attested by the rigorous infiltration of lists of properties. The real beating heart of Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd constitutes a unified team who effectively brings forth into the limelight our clients’ needs.”

The company is renowned for its vast portfolio of larger properties such as villas, palazzos, farmhouses, townhouses, and houses of character. It also offers a wide range of other types of properties such as apartments, penthouses, and maisonettes.

Currently, the company operates via three offices, with its new corporate head office in Attard and another two offices in Sliema and Valletta. Plans see the agency expanding to a total of six offices within the coming years.

For more information e-mail info@excel.com.mt, call on 21413355, or visit www.excel.com.mt.