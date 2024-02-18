Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd (Malta) has launched a new, state-of-the-art real estate website. The new website caters to the growing demands for property on the Maltese islands and aims to provide a streamlined, user-friendly experience for clients looking to buy, sell or rent properties.

Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd, a leader in the up-market quality real estate market of Malta and Gozo, has offices in Attard, Valletta, Sliema and Gozo, and will soon be expanding with two more offices in the north and south of Malta. Its sales team has been servicing Malta for over 12 years, providing expert real estate services and advice to clients across the country.

The company says the launch of the new site is a testament to its commitment to clients.

Excel.com.mt features a modern and user-friendly design, allowing visitors to easily navigate through property listings, search for properties based on specific criteria, and get in touch with their team of regional real estate experts.

The website also provides potential clients with a vast portfolio of featured properties such as villas, farmhouses, palazzos, houses of character and townhouses, sorting these categories out in an informative and aesthetically pleasing manner.

The website additionally offers a range of informative tools and resources designed to help clients make informed decisions about home buying, selling, financing, home improvement, renting properties and other major developments in Malta’s property industry. All agents are easily contacted via the chat feature and links to Excel Home’s social media feeds are all also conveniently featured.

In addition to property listings, Excel Home’s new website also features a range of informative resources covering topics such as home buying and selling, financing and home improvement, and major developments in Malta’s property industry.

Additionally, many informative articles on Malta and Gozo’s villages, offering an insight into the country’s culture and history are available in the blog section.

Excel.com.mt is optimised for mobile devices, ensuring that clients can easily access property listings and information on the go. The website also includes a helpful feature that allows clients to save their favourite properties.

Daniel Debono, the director of Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd, praised his team for working hard to assist clients.

“All of our agents are handpicked, and are all professionals. We genuinely care about people; they’re just not numbers to us. Our office has a great spirit of teamwork and we are one of the very few where the agents work together to help each other and our clients,” he said.

The website also features a section where one can apply to join Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd. They are always seeking new and enthusiastic sales and letting agents and offer a number of benefits.

For more information on Excel Homes Real Estate, Ltd, its services and its new website, call 9945 1255 or 2141 3355. or visit www.excel.com.mt. One can also e-mail them on info@excel.com.mt.