When it is time to buy or sell real estate, customers demand someone who is up to the task. Darren Frendo from RE/MAX Affiliates Specialist Tigné Point, who runs the office with co-franchisee owners Mark Micallef and Philip Incorvaja, shares his thoughts on what it takes to succeed in the high-end property market.

Buying a new home marks the beginning of an exciting journey, albeit shrouded in the anxiety of making such a hefty investment. Without the right guidance and know-how, property investors are setting themselves up for a wrong decision rather than an enjoyable, fulfilling experience. When in doubt, call the experts.

“Quite often, property buyers don’t put enough research into the agent they end up using,” says Darren Frendo, co-franchise owner and manager of RE/MAX Affiliates Specialist Tigné Point, whose team concentrates on high-end properties in Malta. “This strikes me as odd because why wouldn’t you find expert guidance when you’re making one of the biggest decisions of your life?”

The Tigné Point team does not simply sell properties. They specialise and therein lies their forte.

“A generalist agent can, of course, work. But, ultimately, that agent is being given a lot of money – can he or she really deliver what the client needs without being specifically trained and qualified in the client’s market niche?” Frendo questions.

“Agents must provide real, irreplaceable value by being honest, transparent and knowing the market inside out. There is a common misconception that agents inflate prices. In reality, we want to list properties at market value as otherwise they won’t sell. And this is where our knowledge comes in, as well as our duty to communicate to the clients information regarding property types, listings and successful sales in the area. When educated with the facts, buyers and sellers tend to agree on a realistic value for a property.”

Malta’s high-end real estate market is where the expertise of the Tigné Point office lies. When speaking of luxury homes, one often defines such properties according to value. This, says Frendo, is an unfortunate error. “There exist luxury properties that aren’t extortionately priced, which is something both buyers and sellers should keep in mind,” Frendo continues.

“Malta’s luxury market often includes real estate in exclusive locations, such as Tigné Point and Madliena, but there are many other areas too. In fact, over the pandemic, buyers have increasingly sought houses in the countryside, in Bidnija, Wardija, Landrijiet and Żurrieq, to escape congested towns and flats with limited-to-no outdoor space. This makes sense when you realise that the money spent on a Tower Road apartment with a small terrace in Sliema could get you a house with a garden or land in the countryside.”

Frendo reiterates that if a buyer were to explain exactly what they are after to an agent that actually listens, the agent could give them a thorough lay of the land and a service that will keep them coming back.

“Luxury clients are very faithful. In fact, most of our sales have been through repeat clients and word-of-mouth referrals,” he notes. “Sharp clients do their research and analyse the service they’ll receive before they press ahead, so testimonials from other clients can be crucial.”

For RE/MAX, though, it is also technology that sets it apart from other real estate agencies. Since RE/MAX Malta’s inception, the company has invested in technology and training for its associates, to retain an edge over the competition. Every RE/MAX associate has access to systems needed to provide exhaustive comparative market analyses that can be tailored to each client and made to include information regarding property types and sales in specific areas.

“The level of correct and immediate information we deliver distinguishes us from the competition, and it really helps buyers and sellers understand a property’s value,” concludes Frendo.

“Certainly, within the luxury market, associates must offer the highest level of service. Right from the first meeting through to the promise-of-sale agreement, the contract and even after the sale, there can be no slip-ups. My advice to customers is to place their trust in the agent that can answer questions immediately and confidently. If your agent is not providing timely, correct information, then they are not adding value. All agents must make themselves constantly available, knowledgeable and responsible. Listen to your clients – hear them out and tailor your plan to their unique situation.”

For more information on luxury properties in Malta and Gozo, visit www.remax-malta.com.