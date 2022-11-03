Ethiopia's government and the rebel authorities in the Tigray region said they had signed a deal to cease hostilities after two years of brutal conflict.

Here are some of the reactions from around the world:

'Welcome first step'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres heralded the announcement as a "welcome first step" in ending the fighting.

"It is very much a welcome first step, which we hope can start to bring some solace to the millions of Ethiopian civilians that have really suffered during this conflict," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

'Extraordinary efforts'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also hailed the agreement, as well as the "extraordinary efforts" of African Union mediators in bringing it about.

"We welcome the momentous step taken in Pretoria today to advance the African Union's campaign to 'silence the guns'," he said in a statement.

Hinting at improved relations with Ethiopia, Blinked added that he shared Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's "desire for an enhanced partnership to support reconstruction and development for all communities... affected by the conflict".

'Persevere'

African Union president and Senegalese President Macky Sall said it was "excellent news".

"I congratulate the parties and strongly encourage them to persevere on the path towards permanent peace," he said.

'Nurture durable peace'

Neighbouring Kenya's President William Ruto welcomed the news.

"I applaud (Ethiopian) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the leadership of Tigray for their bold step towards restoring peace in Ethiopia," he said.

"This mutual agreement will create the necessary environment to nurture durable peace and political stability in Ethiopia."

'Swift implementation'

The European Union congratulated both sides "for their commitment and courage towards peace", but encouraged further talks to achieve "a permanent ceasefire agreement".

"A swift implementation on the ground of the agreement reached today is needed," it added.

"Priority is to resume humanitarian access in all affected areas and to restore basic services, in particular in Tigray."

'Real peace process'

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock commended all sides for "their willingness to solve this conflict peacefully".

"This is a promising step, now a real peace process must follow. #Eritrea, too, must lay down its arms and withdraw," she wrote on Twitter.