Ray Satariano, director of Roger Satariano & Son Ltd, has been awarded the Excellent Sales Performance of Trane air conditioning for 2018 award. The award ceremony was held in Lago di Como and presented by Francesco Genchi, Trane district leader, Italy. Satariano has been sole agent for Trane for over two decades, supplying leading commercial entities in Malta, including hospitals, factories, shopping centres and hotels with Trane chillers.

“The success of Trane in Malta would not have been achieved without the continuous and technical support of Trane Italy. We are honoured to represent market leaders in the HVAC systems” said Ray Satariano.

Trane today employs 44,000 globally, with 867 facilities and world-class talent in every market. Committed to continuous improvement across all our product lines, they work tirelessly to increase energy efficiency and performance for all their systems, from light commercial to large applied solutions.