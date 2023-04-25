Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has agreed on a deal to be hired as coach of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, according to multiple media reports on Monday.

The Houston Chronicle and ESPN cited unnamed sources that said a deal had been struck for Udoka to take charge of a club that went 22-60 this past season, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive campaign.

Udoka, considered a top contender for the vacant Toronto Raptors job, was suspended by the Celtics for the 2022-23 season last September for an improper workplace relationship with a subordinate.

Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla was made Boston’s interim head coach until handed the position on a permanent basis in February.

The Rockets spoke with league and Celtics officials about the matter before making the offer to Udoka, ESPN reported.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...