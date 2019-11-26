From today to Friday, Heritage Malta is inviting senior citizens to attend the national-community art museum, MUŻA, in Merchants Street, Valletta, to take part in an event entitled ‘Stories at the Museum’ involving the sharing of narratives.

The event will start with the examining and sharing of stories that two specific artworks at the museum can tell.

This aims to inspire and ignite a conversation with those attending and to encourage them to recall and share with others particular episodes they have lived through.

Through events such as these, the museum hopes to promote a better understanding of its collective cultural heritage and use its spaces to exchange stories of the past and present as well as to give a voice to its audience to foster dialogue, curiosity and self-reflection.

The event will be held daily from today to Friday from 9.30am to noon at MUŻA, Merchants Street, Valletta. Each event will be followed by a coffee break and a museum tour focusing on the stories discussed. For more information and to book, call 2395 4360, visit www.heritagemalta.org or visit Heritage Malta’s museums and sites.