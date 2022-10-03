Nick Kyrgios said it was “not difficult at all” to focus on this week’s Japan Open, despite his court hearing on Tuesday at home in Australia for alleged common assault.

The 27-year-old Wimbledon finalist is due to have his case heard at a magistrates’ court in Canberra, on the same day he is scheduled to play in Tokyo.

It is common for defendants not to appear for largely administrative hearings where they have legal representation. Details of the allegation against Kyrgios have not been disclosed.

The maverick world number 20, at his first tournament since losing in the quarter-finals of the US Open last month, said that he had been dealing with the case “for months” and was taking it “day by day”.

“There’s only so much I can control and I’m taking all the steps and dealing with that off the court,” Kyrgios, one of the most polarising figures in tennis, said on Monday in the Japanese capital.

