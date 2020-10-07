This €5,000,000 Superdraw could potentially be yours to win if you place your bets in time for Thursday’s Superdraw at 10pm. Read below to find out more about placing bets.

Luzzu Lotto, as you may already know, is a local-favourite. This Maltese-themed lottery is about to be loved even more this Thursday, as the jackpot gets a sizable increase to €5 million with its Superdraw.

If you have never betted on Luzzu Lotto before, here are a few steps to follow to easily do just that:

First, visit the Luzzu Lotto bet page via Jackpot.com. Select six numbers from one to 50 and one Joker Ball number from one to five. Click on ‘Quick-Pick’ if you’re not certain about your number picking to have them generated at a random fashion for you. Lastly, when you’re ready to finalize your transaction just click on ‘add-to-cart’ and you’re good to go. For an added bonus, you can also subscribe to Luzzu Lotto so you will never miss a single draw. It’ll only cost you €4.99, and you’ll have automatic bets on all 8 draws of the month. You can change your numbers + cancel at any time, too!

Luzzu Lotto has three prize tiers in which you can snag a prize. If you land on the first prize tier which holds the whopping €2,000,000 jackpot, you would’ve matched with the six main numbers and the Joker Ball. The second prize tier can be won by matching two of the main numbers – this will win you €1.50. Meanwhile, the third prize tier is won by matching the Joker Ball. If you match with the Joker Ball, you earn yourself a free bet bonus which means you’ll win your bet back to use at another time.

Set your alarms to Thursday at 10pm as it’s not to be missed. The €5 million jackpot sounds exciting, but taking it home would surely be a day you will never forget!

Jackpot.com began in 2016 and has been thriving ever since, with licenses in Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Sweden. For more updates on Superdraws, discounts and new launches, follow our social media platform on Facebook.

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.