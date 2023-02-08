When you think that the online gambling world will start revolving at a slower pace, something comes along that spins it even faster. And that’s only natural – as online gambling is constantly re-inventing itself, reacting to user demands at lightning speed, and investing in innovation.

So what will fuel the growth of s-kasinot this year?

Live casinos

Live casinos are becoming more complex, responsive and ever closer to the real deal. This is especially good news for those players who, while preferring to play from the comfort of their own sofas, miss the human interaction found in traditional brick and mortar casinos. The gaming industry is responded to this need by refining live casinos and investing in studios, real dealers and live streaming. And things will only get better the more AI becomes more accessible.

Esports

Most people follow sports – whether it’s football, Formula 1, basketball and horse racing. In recent years, Esports has achieved the kind of growth that has changed its status from a niche following to a proper discipline. Competitive gaming is attracting thousands of followers – thanks to increasingly lucrative rewards, exciting offerings and new content that, also thanks to streaming platforms, is reaching a growing audience.

More payment options

Consumers have drastically changed the way they pay for products and services. Cash is less common than it used to be – overtaken in preference by card payments, digital wallets, paying through their mobile phone or smart watch, and more. With online casinos, payment methods are also varied – from cards to e-wallets and innovative means such as Trustly, which make deposits and withdrawals more efficient, yet still safe, the more varied payment options become, the wider audience online gambling reaches.

Mobile casinos

Smartphones have changed the way we work and play – smartphones are no longer a simple means to communicate, but rather, have become a complex tool to help us become more efficient and productive. This on-the-go context also applies to online gambling – and the popularity of mobile apps for slots and table games has skyrocketed. And it will continue to do so as the hunger for on-the-go playing and the freedom to play from anywhere continues to strengthen its position in the convenience stakes.

Thrilling slot machines

Slot machines are probably the one form of game that appeals to most players – and this is because slot machines can cater to most tastes, from favourite TV series to classics and music fans. Game developers are increasingly incorporating HD, 3D and VR into slot machines – which makes them even more thrilling. New generation slot machines also offer more elements that go beyond the traditional 3x3 grids – instead players can nowadays count on hundreds of paylines, infinite multipliers and increased potential to win. Expect more thrilling innovation in 2023.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.