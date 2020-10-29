Last weekend, the Island Car Club organised the fourth round of the Enemed National Hilclimb Championship in Miżieb, limits of Mellieħa.

Preparations with clean-ups as well as increased road safety works began a week earlier, so that on Sunday morning around 60 drivers met in their cars to climb the hill that ends at Lewis Wettinger Road, or as it is known, the Mellieħa by-pass.

