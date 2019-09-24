Spazju Kreattiv has launched its new programme for 2019/20, a season which marks 20 years since the Fondazzjoni Ċentru għall-Kreattività was established.

This year, the programme has been extended to host 50 initiatives with around 300 collaborators and 417 film screenings. Seventeen creative forms will be represented.

The centre continually strives to maximise the impact of its projects, including the ŻiguŻajg season. This year, the artistic young people festival has been taken to new heights with a year-long programme of events for children and their parents.

It has also continued to welcome emerging artists with visual art exhibitions such as Agħti Kbir Alla, a collaboration by Alessio Cuschieri and Isaac Warrington, which digs into the mannerisms of Maltese behaviours. The same initiative with new artists spills over into the other creative strands such as that of performing arts with Il-Grada, a play by Kurt Gabriel Meli. Contributions to the theatrical sphere further reach through the return of Panto in the Dark with L-Imbuljuta.

Spazju Kreattiv centres on the contemporary art scene and aims to pay homage to recent history through Foreshadowing the Future by Ceasar Attard, which focuses on the introduction of technology into works of fine art, and Il-Klus ta’ Clews, which reimagines the comedy works of legendary Maltese comedian Charles Clews on the centenary of his birth.

Fifty initiatives with around 300 collaborators and 417 film screenings

The versatile programme goes beyond the local scene with Ding Li: Hidden by Sealing, an exhibition that attempts to construct an independent subjective experience; the Video Vortex Conference and Exhibition, which brings together Maltese and foreign creatives to dialogue on the relationship between technology and art; the return of AiR (Artist-in-Residence) with six international artists in collaboration with Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, Valletta Design Cluster or the Ministry for Gozo; and Xeni, a retrospective exhibition of set-design in Malta, all of which portray the collaboration between Maltese and international artists.

Spazju Kreattiv also prides itself on its striving for inclusion within the arts with a collaboration with long-time partner Opening Doors, for World Disability Day as well as the continued yearly collaboration with Wikimedia Community Malta through the international Art + Feminism initiative.

The Spazju Kreattiv Cinema also holds the title of the only arthouse cinema in Malta with a film programme of 417 film screenings spanning from international films, documentaries and live screenings of theatrical and dance performances.

Artistic director Toni Sant looks to the future with the experience of what has been done in the past.

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of Fondazzjoni Ċentru għall-Kreattività, and as we continue to co-produce, commission and support new creative projects and contribute significantly to the contemporary art scene in Malta, we now also evaluate our work and development to constantly build on and improve the quality of projects presented by Spazju Kreattiv,” he said at the programme’s launch on Sunday.

Also present at the launch, held on the rooftop of the historic St James Cavalier, were Minister for Justice, Culture and Local Government Owen Bonnici, distinguished guests and over 150 individuals hailing from a myriad of artistic spheres and social entities.