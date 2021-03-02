One of fastest-growing start-up firms in Malta has joined the Chamber of Commerce. Invent 3D Ltd, based in the Bulebel Industrial Estate near Żejtun, provides a huge range of 3D printing services and design for additive manufacturing.

The business was established in 2018 by husband and wife team David and Alexandra Sciberras.

David, 27, previously worked as an innovation engineer at Toly, while Alexandra, 28, is a qualified pharmacist and graphic designer with four years of experience in 3D printing and design.

Both bring a wealth of hands-on experience to the business and focus on providing a ser­vice that surpasses customers’ expectations.

Alexandra said: “3D printing is a fairly new technology compared to traditional manufacturing that has been around since the 1980s. Recent advances in materials, techniques and electronics gave new life to this technology, making it the future of manufacturing.

“We are confident that, with our processes and techniques, we can push this technology to new heights. In fact, 3D printing is the next industrial revolution. We can make almost anything. The limits are set only by your imagination.”

In their short time as a business, Invent 3D has delivered a wide range of projects, including interior design, architectural models, tool manufacturing, medical devices, digital dentistry, trophy manufacturing, prototyping, production runs of over 5,000 pieces and R&D projects in the 3D printing space.

Customers include Toly, Lovin Malta, Electrogas, Remax, SiGMA, Evolve and a number of top hotels in Malta.

David said they decided to join the Malta Chamber of Commerce to have a louder voice and to learn from more experienced business people.

He added: “Whatever industry you’re in, you need a hand. And even though we run a small business with just five employees, the Chamber has welcomed us with open arms.

“Networking is a big part of it. I love meeting different businesses and understanding what it is that they do and perhaps how we can collaborate.

“It’s also a great relief when you realise that you are not alone in this and that many people are facing similar challenges.”