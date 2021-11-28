Without doubt, the calendar year 2020 and the year 2021 to date, are among the most challenging years in the history of MCAST. This is more evident, in the vocational departments such as the Automotive department, where practical sessions are an integral part of the course being delivered.

Despite these abnormal times, during the academic year 2020/21, all the courses offered by the Automotive Department were delivered in all their entirety. The MQF Level 3 courses, namely Diploma in Light Vehicle Servicing and the Diploma in Automotive Repair (body and paint) were delivered on campus while the MQF Level 4 course – Advanced Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance – commenced online, with the practical sessions delivered on campus as from the second semester.

During the current scholastic year 2021/22, all three programmes of study are being delivered on campus, while still observing the health authorities’ directives on COVID-19. Currently there are more than 100 full-time students following a programme of study related to the automotive industry.

While the pandemic increased substantially the degree of logistical planning, the Automotive Department was also busy planning and formulating an Undergraduate Diploma (MQF Level 5) in Auto Electronics and Electrical Theory. This diploma is being offered on a part-time basis over 2 years and is intended for qualified and experienced automotive mechanics seeking to broaden their knowledge on electric vehicles and hybrids. The diploma contains 60 credits, but offers the learner an exit route after 30 credits, with the possibility of being awarded an Undergraduate Certificate in Auto Electronics and Electrical Technology.

As from scholastic year 2022/23 this programme of study will be offered as a one-year full time course to students at the Automotive Department who have successfully completed the Advanced Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance.

Students following the undergraduate diploma, start from the fundamentals and concepts of electrical and electronic systems. Subsequently they are then gradually introduced to the advanced theory of auto electrical and electronic control systems and microprocessor control systems. The course delves into the theory of electrical vehicles and hybrids, including Electrical machines, power electronics and the different energy sources available on the market.

The course also provides hands-on experience using diagnostic approaches that help students troubleshoot potential integration problems. Learners are also instructed to work with various electronics equipment and become familiar with various computer-controlled systems, diagnostic software test equipment and tooling.

At the end of the programme the learner will be able to service and maintain electric and hybrid vehicles. They will be familiar with the fundamentals and concepts of electrical and electronics systems, be aware of the H&S requirements, and the use of tooling when working on an EV or hybrid. The learner will also be able to differentiate between various EV control systems and energy sources, gain excellent knowledge on microprocessor systems, power sources and electrical machines.

The entry requirements are an MQF Level 4 certification in either electrical and electronics or automotive engineering. Mature students, who lack the required qualification are also able to apply under the maturity clause.

Exciting times are ahead of us. Apart for plans to offer additional courses in EVs and hybrids, the automotive department is also looking to offer electives related to motorcycles, marine engines, heavy vehicles and agriculture machinery to the students following the Advanced Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance. More information may be obtained from www.mcast.edu.mt

Ing. Longino Dingli is Deputy Director, MCAST Institute of Engineering and Transport