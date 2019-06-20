Emirates has partnered with world-re­nowned hotel providers to offer its passengers travelling to and through Dubai attractive summer rates in some of the UAE’s most prestigious hotels.

Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket and travel from now until September 30 can enjoy exclusive summer hotel rates in any of the properties within Accor, Armani Hotel Dubai, Emaar Hospitality Group and Marriot during their stay in the UAE. Terms and conditions apply.

Visitors can take advantage of up to 30 per cent off best available rates provided by Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with a diverse brand portfolio to suit all budgets.

Armani Hotel Dubai – a landmark hotel that exclusively occupies 11 floors of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa – is offering Emirates passengers up to 35 per cent off on best available rates. The hotel provides visitors direct access to the world’s largest and most visited shopping and entertainment destination, the Dubai Mall.

Marriott boasts a diverse brand portfolio and the hotel chain is offering Emirates passengers up to 25 per cent off selected best available rates at any of its properties across the UAE.

Emaar Hospitality Group – which is home to esteemed brands including the Address Hotels and Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts and Rove Hotels – is offering Emirates customers up to 35 per cent off best available rates. Customers who book in Address Downtown, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall or Palace Downtown also have free access to the Dubai Aquarium, Underwater Zoo and VR Park.

Dubai is a vibrant, cosmopolitan city with an eclectic mix of offerings, including impressive architecture, world-class shopping and fine dining restaurants. Visitors will enjoy exploring the city and its many attractions, including iconic landmarks, fantastic beach and spa resorts with pool access, as well as indoor entertainment activities across various locations.

Emirates customers visiting Dubai during the summer can also benefit from exclusive offers using My Emirates Pass – an offer that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card providing travellers special benefits and discounts of up to 50 per cent off in more than 500 leisure and retail outlet locations across the UAE. Terms and conditions apply.

The exclusive pass allows customers to redeem up to 50 per cent off in over 400 fine dining restaurants, luxury wellness treatments in almost 50 spas and leisure activities such as indoor skiing and water amusement parks. Customers can also take advantage and redeem up to 30 per cent off at international retail outlets including popular fashion and fitness brands.