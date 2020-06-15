Former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar sat for an interview with Times of Malta just hours before a magistrate ordered a criminal investigation over claims that he tipped off Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma on a money-laundering probe.

The interview was carried out around 2pm, as the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech focused to a certain extent on Cutajar's role.

The dramatic development comes just over a week after Times of Malta revealed recovered tapes in which murder middleman Melvin Theuma was heard telling a third party that then-police chief Cutajar had met with a close associate of his.

Watch a snippet from the interview above.

The interview will be published on Times of Malta on Tuesday morning.