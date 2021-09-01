Zach Muscat believes that the team that will adapt better to their opponents’ game plan will prevail as Malta take on Cyprus in a World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off: 8.45pm).

There are great expectations for Wednesday’s qualifier as Malta hopes to pick up points in a match that will see Maltese fans back at the National Stadium for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions banned them from stadia for international matches.

Muscat said that they always approach international matches with the goal of picking up points, irrespective of the opponents they face.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta