Gudja United are on a giant-killing spree at the moment, after claiming the scalps of more-established Premier League sides Sliema Wanderers (3-2) and Valletta (2-0) lasts weekend.

With these two wins, the southerners have climbed to fourth place in the Premier League standings, on seven points after five games and only trail third-placed Sirens by a point.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Gudja coach Thane Micallef said that despite the threat of higher-rated teams, it is only the execution of finer details that will win games this season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta