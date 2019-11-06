Avanza Academy has successfully launched the sessions ‘The Executive Series’ on November 1 during a business brunch whereby multiple top executives from across Malta attended.

Avanza Academy was introduced by the head of academy, Robert Micallef, as a result of different minds from diverse academic backgrounds and professional experiences collaborating together.

Following this introduction, the chairman of Avanza Academy, Christopher Bezzina, explained the rationale and the objectives of ‘The Executive Series’.

The sessions were carefully and strategically drafted to target top officials who lead a very demanding and complex life in the corporate world. Four distinctive themes are covered in ‘The Executive Series’ and each theme entail a three-hour session.

The first theme covered on November 1 was ‘Manage Your Work, Manage your Life’, which saw MEP Miriam Dalli addressing and elaborating on the importance of a work-life balance.

Sessions target top officials

MEP Roberta Metsola introduced and discussed the second theme being covered in these sessions ‘Reaching Our Goals: Defining Personal and Professional Success’. Dr Metsola spoke about the importance of defining goals.

Following a small networking coffee break, the third theme was introduced by the vice-president of the Malta Football Association, Matt Paris, who discussed the theme ‘Turning Goals into Results’.

The final theme of the sessions highlighted the importance of ‘Profitability through Sustainability’ and was effectively discussed by Roberta Lepre, managing consultant at Weave Consultants.

Closing off this informative event was special guest Robyn Pratt, principal and managing director at Impact Consulting, who spoke about the importance of taking an inside-out approach in leadership.

Participants who like more information on ‘The Executive Series’ or would like to register for one or more of the sessions being offered can do so through the link http:// avanza.com.mt/the-launch-of-the-executive-series/.