Nick Kyrgios says that “I don’t want to play anymore” but will give his tennis career another one or two years, days after pulling out of his home Australian Open.

The talented but temperamental 28-year-old had knee surgery in January and then aborted plans to return at Wimbledon after tearing a ligament in his wrist.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has spoken previously of his struggles with his mental health and has now told the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast about his fitness problems.

“If it was up to me, I don’t really want to play anymore, to be honest,” Kyrgios said.

“But I have to almost (keep playing). I’ve got so much more to give, but for me, I don’t want to play anymore.

