Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his players were too physically drained to celebrate their Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich as he aims to learn from past mistakes in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United.

City remain on course for a treble after seeing off Guardiola’s former club 4-1 on aggregate with a 1-1 draw in Munich on Wednesday.

But they face another demanding week with the clash against the Blades at Wembley followed by a potential Premier League title decider against Arsenal at the Etihad on Wednesday.

“I have to see, I have to smell, I have to talk. I have to see how the players feel today,” said Guardiola on Friday on whether he will rotate his starting line-up against Championship club Sheffield United.

