An interactive concert, entitled AMuSE – SensitIV , will be held today at 7pm within various spaces at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta.

The concert forms part of a series of events for AMuSE (Artistic Multi Sensorial Experience), a Creative Europe project co-funded by the European Commission.

SensitIV, a new composition by Christopher Muscat, was commissioned by the Malta Society of Arts as part of the AMuSE Project and to mark the completion of the restoration of the Palazzo de La Salle Chapel.

The title of this work is a play on the word ‘senses’ and the four (IV) elements of nature (earth, fire, water and air). SensitIV contains a musical representation of the four elements of nature, but the metaphysical essence of the elements is perhaps best represented by the overarching spiritual aura that pervades the entire 35-minute work.

This composition is a multi-sensory work that incorporates an unorthodox combination of performers with live electronics and lighting effects that are an integral part of this work. It makes use of various musical styles and techniques such as plainchant, polytonality and improvisation.

The performance will make use of the different areas of Palazzo de La Salle, giving the audience the opportunity to appreciate the historical setting to the full.

The work will be performed by the Goldberg Ensemble, which for this occasion will consist of a 16-strong choir – Nadia Debono and Daniel Cauchi, principal viola and principal percussion of the MPO respectively, and Joseph Debono, who will be in charge of the electronic effects. Michael Laus, resident conductor of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, will be directing and playing the piano solo part.

The AMuSE final exhibition, which opens today at noon, also at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta, will consist of a constellation of artistic works created during three artist-in-residence programmes that took place over the last two years in the three European partner countries – Italy, the Netherlands and Lithuania.

The month-long show will be divided into three sections and three themes, which will merge into this single exhibition. The 16 participating artists are Matthew Attard, Keith Bonnici, Aaron Bezzina, Stefan Spiteri, Simone Mangione, Daniele Fabiani, Ivana Volpe, Carmela Cosco, Mark Buitenwerf, Laura Laasik, Vera Woldhek, Vilius Vaitiekunas, Mykolas Sauka, Julius Visakavicius, Kristina Gedziunaite and Roberta Vrubliauskaite.

The interactive concert SensitIV by the Goldberg Ensemble will take place today at 7pm at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta. The exhibition of artworks, which will also be launched today, will remain open until October 31, also at Palazzo de La Salle. Entrance to all events is free of charge. More details are available on www.artsmalta.org/events.