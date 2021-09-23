Happy Parenting – Malta (For Happier Children) is holding an open day and art exhibition at Dar Christine in Victoria, on Friday.

The shelter and therapy centre offers support to families in distress because of parental alienation (PA), that is when children are turned against one parent without justification.

Often, in cases of separation, one parent is forced out of the family home with little or no access to the children. PA affects all races and genders worldwide and affects all layers of society.

The shelter supports PA victims with counselling, food and other useful items, and also offers shelter where therapy is carried out. The NGO also supports Malta’s first reunification therapy programmes.

The exhibition will feature works executed during its NGO Youth Club, an Achievers’ Scheme project.

Instructors will be present tomorrow for those who wish guidance regarding a series of youth competitions closing on October 15.

These competitions are divided into categories:

▪ Literature – a 1,000-word essay in English or Maltese about positive parenting;

▪ Drama – a one-act short play on the topic of ‘Parenting as perceived by adult children’;

▪ Dance ­– a modern choreography on the theme ‘The beauty of keeping away from addictions’;

▪ Music and lyrics ­– a song about how ‘Strong values keep us happy’;

▪ Art (painting, sculpture and other crafts) ­– an artwork representing ‘Happy children’.

A call for nominations for the Exemplary Youth Award is also open.

Prizes for the essay and art competitions will be €100 for the winning entry, €60 for the runner-up, €50 for the entry placing third and €40 for the fourth place. The winners of the drama, dance and music competitions will receive €150 each and the runners-up will be awarded €100.

The winner of the Exemplary Youth Award will get a trophy.

Dar Christine in Wistin Camilleri Street, Victoria, will be open on September 24 from 4 to 8pm. Those who wish to visit may contact Mary Gauci on 7760 3330 or book online via www.happyparentingmalta. com/art-dar-christine.