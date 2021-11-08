Studio 56 is launching a multimedia exhibition entitled Thunder Dream by Anthony Lucian Cauchi at Casino Notabile in Saqqajja, Rabat.

The artist presents a variety of themes in different mediums, including oils, acrylics, soft pastels and ceramics.

Singer/composer Vince Fabri will officially open the exhibition on Friday.

‘In-niċċa’, one of the artworks that will be on display. ‘In-niċċa’, one of the artworks that will be on display.

The exhibition will open to the public on Saturday and run until November 21. Opening times are from 9.30am till 12.30pm and from 4.30 till 6.30pm.