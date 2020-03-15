On the eve of International Women’s Day, the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat hosted 10 emerging female artists and their guests at a preview night of the exhibition Celebrating Women.

Several of the artworks on display were snapped up during the event. Twenty per cent of the sales are going to the FIDEM Charity Foundation.

NGO president and founder Sabine Agius Cabourdin spoke about the life-changing impact their educational, art and culture projects have on vulnerable women and children across Malta.

She said that donations from this partnership with Wignacourt Museum will enable two of the women they support to access transformative educational courses.