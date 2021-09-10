Professional portrait photographer Amanda Hsu is showcasing her work in an exhibition titled 40 Over 40 ­– The Art of the Female Form, as part of the Canon Pro Showcase.

The 10 works on display are taken from Hsu’s latest project which features women over 40, including the photographer herself.

Through this project and exhibition, Hsu wants to celebrate the strength, wisdom and beauty of women over 40. Through photography, she intends to empower women by showing and delivering the message that there is beauty in every woman despite the age.

The exhibition is open until the end of the month at the Avantech showroom, St Julian’s Road, San Ġwann.