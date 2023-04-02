A selection of works across different media aims to instil thought and provoke contemplation within viewers about the role of video games and other digital interfaces.

This will be done through an exhibition taking place at Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s until June 2023.

Curated and organised by Michele Citro, the exhibition aims to accompany visitors in a “demanding feat of thought, art and culture” to consider the anthropo-sociological sense of the word “video game”.

“In this case,” says Citro, the word ‘video game’ doesn’t only define the video game interactive system (common video games to be clear), but rather the most recent (after painting, photography and cinema/television) means of communication, information and mass visual training, based on digital technologies.”

The collective research project by Citro and his creative team includes literary contributions as well as pictorial, plastic, installations and topic specific design.

“We hope this can be useful and pleasing to the visitors, who will still find in these artworks the beauty and audacity to question themselves and try to develop solutions or visions which, even if they are not true, are at least more than reasonable and intriguing,” says Citro.

