Joint exhibition by Henry Alamango and Galina Troizky, motivated by the topical theme of the degradation of natural landscapes and the built environment, opens on September 15 at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta.

Coming up this month at the Malta Society of Arts is Time, Space... and Palmyra, which explores the topical theme of the degradation of natural landscapes and the built environment, with its social implications.

The exhibition will showcase 12 water-based medium works by Henry Alamango and 15 works in a contemporary style using collage and acrylic technique by Galina Troizky.

Opening on September 15, the works will remain on display at MSA’s galleries at Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta until September 30, and in the evening of October 1 specially for Notte Bianca.

Alamango and Troizky had already developed a personal and artistic partnership through other collaborative projects in the past. Their long conversations often converged on their common concerns: primarily, the decline of the environment, urban degradation and their social implications.

Troizky’s contemporary art has been strongly impacted by rapid urbanisation, often accompanied by social decline, in both Moscow and Berlin, where she worked for several years. She moved to Gozo early this century, hoping to escape these negative influences.

Her work makes strong statements about the downside of over-urbanisation without a social soul and the ‘invisible’ social consequences which then become apparent: loss of community, of identity, anonymity, loneliness (exacerbated by ageing populations), and the transfer of relationships to a virtual world with all its social dangers.

These beliefs are also echoed in Alamango’s works. Mostly known for his figurative art depicting the local environment in a nostalgic, often romanticised form, some of the works in this exhibition present alternative versions of idyllic locations.

Intrigued by the transformation of space and habitats over time, his water-based paintings consist of ‘snapshots’ at various points in time, illustrating how a locality or a social environment has mutated over the years.

A number of his works also integrate anachronistic elements, while others foreshadow an extreme urbanisation whose process has already started.

Time, Space… and Palmyra by Henry Alamango and Galina Troizky is open between September 15 and September 30, and in the evening of October 1 for Notte Bianca between 7pm and 11.30pm at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta. Entrance is free. For more opening hours and details about the exhibition, please visit www.artsmalta.org/events or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.