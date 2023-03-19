The exhibition When The Moon Waxes Red currently on display at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, provides viewers with the opportunity to explore the work of female and queer artists from around the globe challenging the patriarchal and colonial legacies that have been prevalent in the past.

The Spazju Kreattiv commission, curated by Maren Richter, is envisioned as a platform to bring forth a more equitable vision of the world, “where all humans, non-humans, binary and non-binary subjects are given equal consideration”.

The exhibition is on until April 16.

The exhibition consists of 13 creative projects, all of which explore alternative approaches to living in harmony with the planet.

These projects focus on restoring the spiritual, aesthetic and emotional connections between people and non-human entities, taking into account the political consequences and other similar relations. The artists involved promote forms of care and activism that confront existing standards and present novel outlooks on ecological morality.

The organisers say that, to tie everything together, the exhibition responds to the demand for a multifaceted view of life on earth, while also acknowledging the often-ignored forces, wisdom and visions of the future.

The curator Richter explains that “we undoubtedly live in times of substantial, probably irreversible crisis, in which the imbalance and collapse of nature is at the centre.

“I wanted to propose an exhibition that reflects on the climate crisis by giving a voice specifically to the female perspective, dedicated to often unheard voices, and with the aim to also look at non-Western knowledge, narratives and stories,” she says.

When The Moon Waxes Red, a Spazju Kreattiv commission, is being held at Space A, Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta, until April 16.