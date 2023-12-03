A multidisciplinary exhibition opening on December 7 at Spazju Kreattiv aims at questioning the idea of self and authenticity in a world that constantly presents us with fast information and shifting standards.

Artist Matthew Cassar and author Lara Calleja invite audiences to contemplate the concept of the self through their collaborative exhibition, Sheepsbodies.

Sheepsbodies will explore these themes aided by Katarina Lennmarker’s curation and production management, while musician Michael Azzopardi will create environments that mix and layer their three disciplines to co-create the exhibition.

The exhibition explores the notion of servility and its impact on our identity.

The author and the visual artist will collaborate on physical expression related to literature and social-media narrative, and the musician will develop a soundscape that heightens the sensory experience of the exhibition and the communicative narrative of the collaboration.

“The exhibition aims to delve into the complexities of identity within a society inundated with constant information” says Cassar, whose visual works create an immersive experience across four distinct spaces, simulating the audience’s interaction with the relentless information overload.

Accompanying these visual narratives, Calleja’s written pieces add a layer of emotional depth, weaving a cohesive story that evolves seamlessly from one room to the next. The term ‘sheepsbodies’ draws inspiration from the historical slang ‘dogsbody’, originally used by the British Royal Navy to describe junior officials assigned to perform menial or undesirable tasks. In contrast to a dog that obeys, a sheep chooses to follow.

Sheepsbodies explores the notion of servility and its impact on our identity. Does our acquiescence to the overwhelming tide of information hinder the development of our authenticity? How does this process influence our reactions and interpretations of the external world?

These fundamental questions lie at the core of the exhibition’s challenging narrative.

Sheepsbodies is showing at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, from December 7 to January 14. This event has APS Bank as its main sponsor and is also supported by Marsovin Winery. Audiences are welcome to attend the official opening and launch on December 7 at 7pm.