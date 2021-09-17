An exhibition by Katel Delia opening today at Spazju Kreattiv explores a Maltese family’s complex journey of migration that started a century ago.

As it echoes the life-story of many migrants, Malta – Tunis – Marseille asks: where can you find a shelter when your native country does not accept your return? The immersive exhibition, curated by Raphael Vella, is made of photographs, videos, sound installations and archival documents.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta.

The exhibition runs at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until October 31. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.