Scheherazade, a solo show by local artist Charlie Cauchi, is presenting a multidisciplinary and immersive installation built around the concept of a London Soho nightclub at the Valletta Contemporary art gallery.

The work, named after the major female character in A Thousand and One Arabian Nights, deals with issues of female and migrant identity.

Cauchi strives to bring a feminine subjectiveness and her own distinct perspective to a topic that has been viewed mostly from a male standpoint.

The ‘club’ concept runs seamlessly throughout the gallery, with each floor and room conveying a different aspect of this subject. The further one descends into the depths of the gallery, the darker the outcome.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta.

Cauchi is a published researcher, producer, artist and film-maker. Her recent work includes Latitude 36, (part of the 2018 European Capital of Culture programme) and Sempre Viva (2018).

She is currently producing and directing a feature-length documentary.

Scheherazade runs at Valletta Contemporary at 15-17 East Street, Valletta, until February 14. Opening hours, from Tuesdays to Fridays between 11.30am and 7pm and on Saturdays from 11.30am to 7pm. The gallery is closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit vallettacontemporary.com.