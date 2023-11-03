An exhibition of scale models of airplanes, including combat aircraft from both world wars to the present day, classic cars, ships, military vehicles, dioramas, motorcycles, 3D printed models, Lego, science fiction models from the Star Wars film saga and paper models, was organised by the Gozo Scale Modellers Club at Ċentru Sant Antnin, Għajnsielem.

Models on show totalled 115, spread over 13 tables.

The Gozo Scale Modellers Club was established in April 2009 with the aim of raising public awareness of this hobby and providing help and support to its members.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Association of Model Engineers Malta, association vice president Derrick Sammut presented a memento to Gozo Scale Modellers Club president, Derek Azzopardi.