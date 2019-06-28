When an imperial 18th-century Chinese ceramic vase discovered in a French attic was sold at auction for a record €16.2 million last year, Sotheby’s sent its specialists to Europe, Hong Kong and Australia to value Chinese treasures that might be hidden away in the recesses of private homes.

A vase with butterfly and chrysanthemum patterns by Man Jianmin.

Chinese vases, along with other traditional handicrafts, are indeed considered valuable, not only for the material used but, especially, for their craftsmanship and because they often tell important stories related to Chinese civilisation.

An exhibition running at the Chinese Cultural Centre in Valletta is throwing a spotlight on four traditional Chinese crafts, namely filigree inlay, carved lacquer, ceramics and purple clay ware. The artefacts on display were produced by four talented craftsmen, who use the knowledge and skills passed on from one generation to the next to create contemporary art and crafts.

Wang Shuwen is showcasing complex artworks made of filigree inlay, also known as fine metal craft, which was included in China’s intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.

The Chinese are said to have invented pottery as early as 8,000 to 2,000BC

A red lacquered plate with a design of seven sages by Man Jianmin.

Mainly used to make imperial ornaments, such artworks are made from gold, silver or other precious materials. Craftsmen create metal artworks from fine strips of gold and silver through piling and weaving. Then these strips are hammered into already crafted metal ware, which is then decorated with carved patterns and inlaid with precious materials such as gems, pearls and woven patterns.

Man Jianmin is an expert in carved lacquer, a traditional Chinese national artform with a history of at least 1,400 years. Artefacts made out of carved lacquer were found in the royal courts in the Ming (14th to 17th centuries) and Qing (17th to 20th century) dynasties and represented high social status.

A purple clay bowl with an aquamarine glaze by Ge Haoxiang.

Man Jianmin specialises in carved lacquer creations.

Carving lacquer craft involves the technique of applying lacquer in many layers to form thick coatings and then carving decorative patterns on the coatings with the use of a knife. Lacquer ware is painted in a range of colours such as red, black, yellow and green. However, red is the main colour used.

Ge Haoxiang is presenting a range of ceramics. All artefacts made of pottery and porcelain – made of two kinds of clay with different properties that are formed through the technological processes of proportioning, moulding, drying and baking − can be called ceramics.

The history of how ceramics evolved over the centuries constitutes an important part of China’s history.

A coiled dragon-shaped pot in gilt silver by Wang Shuwen.

The Chinese are said to have invented pottery as early as 8,000 to 2,000BC and porcelain is highly acclaimed for its practical use and artistry.

Hua Jian is an expert on purple clay ware, which is made of a type of clay from the region near the city of Yixing in Jiangsu Province, China. The artist is presenting one of the most famous utensils made out of this type of clay, that is the Yixing clay teapot, which is meant for use mainly for black and oolong teas. Such teapots date back to the Song dynasty (10th to 13th century).

Craftsmanship – Chinese Traditional Arts and Craft Exhibition runs at the Chinese Cultural Centre, at 173, Melita Street, Valletta, until August 2.

It is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2.30 to 5pm.

A red clay teapot in the shape of a little hexagonal palace lantern by Hua Jian.