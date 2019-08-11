Eighteenth-century artist Francesco Zahra is well known for his religious paintings adorning many churches across the islands.

A painting by Francesco Zahra at Il-Ħagar museum in Victoria.

His work for Gozo is not as abundant as the opus he produced for Malta but includes what are considered among his most important achievements: the two choir laterals at St George’s Basilica in Victoria.

The works, executed in 1763, depict St George in front of emperor Diocletian and the saint’s beheading, and hang on the right and left walls of the choir respectively.

They are among the largest paintings produced by the artist and represent the culmination of the late baroque style in Malta.

“These works show the artist working in an impressive and masterful manner and could be compared to some of the great European masters of the century,” art historian Mark Sagona says.

“Here we see an artist who had reached the apex of his artistic maturity. One can sense the dexterity and the directness of the flowing, oil-saturated brushwork as the artist moves across the canvas,” he notes.

Exhibition panels at Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo museum explaining the scope of the exhibition and the restoration process of Francesco Zahra’s works at St George’s Basilica.

The recent restoration and conservation of the two paintings and their gilt-wooded frames, very likely also designed by Zahra, has inspired an exhibition currently running at Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The exhibition, put on by the Kura Association of the Gozo Curia, is primarily a photographic one and is divided into two sections.

The art-historical part attempts to raise awareness about Zahra through a brief account of his link with Gozo.

Apart from St George’s Basilica, the artist worked for other parish churches, including those of Xagħra and Nadur and for the Gozo Cathedral ‒ for which he produced the fine reredos (large altarpieces) and paintings of the chapel of the Blessed Sacrament.

The second part focuses on the conservation process led by the team of conservators at Atelier del Restauro.

Works of art and architecture need to be in a good state for their full appreciation

The exhibition also includes a little-known and small work by Zahra depicting the Virgin of Loreto which now hangs at the museum but comes from St George’s Basilica.

“This painting from 1766 is in need of conservation and the exhibition also serves to attract the interest of the public to gather funds for its restoration which the museum would like to embark upon,” Dr Sagona, who was appointed by the Gozo Curia as supervisor of the exhibition, says.

One of the aims of the display is, in fact, to highlight the artistic and cultural heritage of Gozo and to educate the public about the importance of safeguarding it.

The art historian says the island has attracted “important artistic patronage” despite its insularity. He notes that this heritage is primarily of an ecclesiastical nature because of the intimate links with Roman Catholicism and that it has a good representation of the more important artists who worked for Malta, from Mattia Preti in the 17th century to Giuseppe Calì in the 20th.

He, however, believes that this artistic patri-mony is not valued enough.

“We still need to teach a lot about the subject to be appreciated in a much better manner, through exhibitions, lectures and publications highlighting the aesthetic and art-historical aspect of such works of art,” he says.

In his opinion, most of Gozo’s artistic heritage is “a good state” and refers to various restoration projects which have been completed and others that are ongoing, such as those of the choir of the Xagħra Basilica, the ceiling of Kerċem parish church and the trompe l’oeil dome painting at the Gozo Cathedral.

“Works of art and architecture need to be in a good state for their full appreciation and it is, therefore, imperative that they are maintained for our appreciation and for future generations,” Dr Sagona points out.

He wishes the public to become more sensitive to restoration and conservation issues and their professional implementation. For this purpose, the exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to learn about the analytical, structural, scientific and aesthetic processes used in modern conservation and which, according to Dr Sagona, should be standard practice.

“Unfortunately, some restoration work − and not only in the field of painting − is still being conducted by amateurs and this should definitely not be the case,” he says.

Francesco Zahra and St George’s Basilica: Art & Conservation runs until September 11 at Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo Museum in St George’s Square, Victoria. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Entrance is free.