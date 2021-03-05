A photographic exhibition has been set up at the Malta National Aquarium to raise awareness on local marine habitats and the importance of their collective protection.

Titled Malta’s Blue Wonders, the exhibition was set up by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and features several new habitats and species around the Maltese islands that were discovered through the LIFE BaĦar Project.

The project was carried out between October 1, 2013 and June 30, 2018 with the aim of determining the distribution of some marine habitats, including sandbanks, reefs, submerged or partially submerged sea caves; increase participation and coordination of relevant stakeholders and their awareness; and determine the conservation objectives for marine Natura 2000 sites.

As a result, eight new marine areas were designated and proposed as Natura 2000 sites: three inshore sites (extensions to existing coastal marine protected areas), which have been designated to protect reefs and sea caves; and five offshore areas, which were designated to protect reefs and sea covers. The latter include two completely new sites and three extensions to existing marine-protected areas.

Geogenic reef

This exhibition is intended to expand the knowledge on the need of protecting the marine environment

At the launch of the exhibition, Environment, Climate Change and Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia explained that ERA has designated over 35 per cent of Malta’s waters as marine protected areas, which have also been added to the European network of Natura 2000 sites. He also spoke about the importance of the marine environment for our islands’ economy.

“Malta’s dependency on sea activities remains comparatively high compared to other member states due to the island’s small land area, which, therefore, needs to be exploited as much as possible to generate wealth and employment for the benefit of all citizens. The blue economy sector contributes approximately 15 per cent to Malta’s overall economy and generates over 27,000 jobs,” he said.

The minister insisted that it is vital to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation, also because the two are intrinsically linked. He said that our country relies in part on the blue economy which allows us to develop our resources and run important industries and sectors such as transport, tourism and fishing while also preserving our intangible resources such as traditional ways of life and our coastal resilience.

Mediterranean slipper lobster (Scyllarides latus)

ERA CEO Michelle Piccinino continued: “The protection of the marine environment is one of the main functions of the Environment and Resources Authority. This exhibition is intended to expand the knowledge on the need of protecting the marine environment and the importance of the involvement of every one of us in this process.”

ERA maintains that everyone can contribute to protecting the marine environment, starting from one’s own homes, such as by sorting plastic waste, recycling and reducing the use of single use plastics. In summer, people are encouraged not to dispose of waste at sea, exercise caution when anchoring to avoid damage to marine life and to report any illegalities to ERA.

The exhibition is open daily until May 16 between 10am to 6pm all week long and no bookings are required.

Entrance is free.

The exhibits at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra. Photo: ERA

Scopoli’s shearwater (Calonectris diomedea)

Neptune seagrass (Posidonia oceanica)

Orange coral (Astroides calycularis)