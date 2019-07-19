An exhibition showing various examples of artefacts connected with the cult of St George Megalomartyr has been set up on level -1 of Il-Ħaġar Museum (St George’s Square, Victoria).

Though limited in quantity, the items offer great quality and interest: a 16th century ink etching, golden icon eggs and ivory carvings are among the exhibits.

Other current temporary exhibitions are Victorian numismatics and philately and Paul Haber ceramics.

Entrance to Il-Ħaġar remains free, seven days a week, from 9am to 5pm.