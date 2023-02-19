The first 10 years: Il-Ħaġar Bequests and Donations is an exhibition currently on show at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The exhibition, opened by Gozo Minister, Clint Camilleri, marks the 10th anniversary of the museum.

All levels and corners of the centre are adorned with artefacts and documents by various artists.

These include Mario Agius, Victor Agius, Vincent Apap, Christine Agopian, Bill Armstrong, Franco Maria Bedini, Alessandro Bergamini, Debbie Bonello, Andrew Borg, Celia Borg Cardona, John Martin Borg, Mario Caffaro Rore, Alfred Camilleri Cauchi, Austin Camilleri, Bob Cardona, Mario Cassar, Shawn Cauchi, Joseph Chetcuti;

Norma Cili, Walter Coccetta, Giambattista Conti, Savio Deguara, Damian Ebejer, Richard England, Josette Fenech, Gianfranco Ferroni, Aaron Formosa, Rachel Galea, Isabelle Gavoty-Ravanas, Maria Grech, John Grima, Graham Gurr, Paul Haber, Luciano Micallef, Savio Mizzi, Toni Mizzi, Sergio Moruzzi, Sue Nightingale, Mark Sagona, Patricia Sant, George Scicluna, Paul Stellini, Joe Vassallo, Tommaso Vecchi, Ramon Vella Bamber, James Vella Clark and Francis Webb.

The exhibition, open until March 19, also includes works which are anonymous since research on them is ongoing and manuscripts displayed for public viewing for the first time.

The exhibition is on seven days a week from 9am to 5pm.

Entrance is free but one may contribute with a donation.