Heritage Malta is hosting a small but rich exhibition commemorating the memory and the literary works of Dun Karm Psaila, Malta’s national poet, who was born 150 years ago. It is being held at the National Art Museum, MUŻA, and runs until the end of October.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday, exactly 60 years to the day when Dun Karm passed away, at nearly 90 years of age. The poe was also born in October – on October 18, 1871.

Dun Karm was one of the founding members of the local writers’ guild, Għaqda tal-Kittieba tal-Malti, and was the

author of the words of the Maltese national anthem to Robert Samut’s music. Besides many poems, which include Quddiem Xbieha tal-Madonna, Il-Musbieħ tal-Mużew and Il-Jien u Lilhinn Minnu, he also penned the lyrics of several religious hymns sung in Maltese churches to this day.

The exhibition also includes a bust of the national poet by Ġorġ Borg, some of his personal belongings such as a pen and glasses, and a handwritten poem.

Besides this exhibition, Heri­tage Malta is collaborating with the National Festivities Committee and Maltese language associa­tions in the activities they are organising in Dun Karm’s honour, such as the cleaning of the poet’s monument in Floriana and the offering of space in its museums for these activities.

Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge. Opening times are the same as MUŻA’s, that is from 10am till 4.30pm daily. For more information about MUŻA, visit https://heritagemalta.org/muza-national-community-art-museum/.