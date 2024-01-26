An exhibition, entitled Il-Knisja ta’ Savina fil-bidu tas-seklu XX, has been inaugurated at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria. Marking the 120th anniversary since the foundation of perpetual adoration at Savina church, it includes a number of antique photos related to the church’s history. To mark the occasion, the Gaulitanus choir and quartet, under the direction of Colin Attard, gave a sacred concert, Venite Adoremus Dominum, at the church.

Archbishop Emeritus of Tirana Ġorġ Frendo will lead a Eucharistic concelebration at the church on Friday at 5.30pm. The Laudate Pueri choir, directed by Canon George Frendo, will take part. Mgr Carmelo Refalo will lead a communitarian adoration, Imħabba lejn l-Għedewwa (Love towards enemies), at 7.30pm.

Gozo diocese vicar general Tarċisju Camilleri will lead a concelebrated mass on Saturday at 5.30pm. The Gaulitanus choir will take part. Another mass will be celebrated by Mgr Rużar Borg at 8pm, with the participation of the Aurora Youth Choir, directed by Matthew Sultan, followed by a night vigil of adoration leading to midnight mass.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a Eucharistic concelebrated mass on Sunday, January 28, at 5.30pm. The Gaulitanus choir will take part.

Ta’ Savina church, dedicated to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, has been standing at Pjazza Savina, in the core of Victoria, since medieval times. It was first documented in 1445 and by 1479 had become a parish church for a section of the capital. It served its parishioners until the catastrophic siege of Gozo of 1551.

The church, rebuilt in 1900, was consecrated on February 17, 1904. The statue of the Nativity (il-Bambina), by Wistin Camilleri, has been venerated at the church since 1934. The Nativity altarpiece is by an unknown artist. It features a detailed and invaluable portrayal of the fortifications of the Citadel and the medieval Matrice (cathedral).

Ta’ Savina church, known as the church of perpetual adoration, is run by a new rector, Mgr Joe Vella Gauci.

The exhibition closes on January 31. Opening hours are from 8am to 2.30pm; Saturday and Sunday between 9 and 11.45am.