The Smiling with Jerome logo

A fundraising art exhibition is being held at the Razzett tal-Markiż in Mosta this weekend, with proceeds going in aid of the Smiling with Jerome Foundation.

The NGO was founded after 20-year-old Jerome Frendo died of cancer in October 2017. The foundation supports families who have very sick members or those who have children with a disability, rare diseases or a serious condition.

Part of the proceeds will go towards the NGO’s initiative ‘Chemo Bags of Hope’, which offers bags of various items that are approved by oncology nurses and are distributed among all cancer patients, young and old.

Various established artists and students are taking part in the Mosta exhibition to support this cause.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Friday at 6pm and will be open on Saturday from 9am to noon and from 5 to 8.30pm, and on Sunday from 10am to 6pm.