A documentary exhibition focusing on Joseph Vella’s vocal music is one of the events organised on the fourth anniversary of Vella’s death at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

Arguably, is-Surmast wrote his most memorable works for the voice, including choral works that are etched in the memories of Vella’s aficionados.

Manuscripts and media write-ups at the exhibition feature Trittiku (premiered in 1970), Seħer (1984), Baħrija, Kantilena and Cantico delle Creature (all executed in 1992), Passeggero (1993), Madrigale (1994), Askesis (1999) and Kant ta’ Mara (2009).

Visitors to the exhibition, open until March 8, are also able to listen to the music and follow photos.

Meanwhile, Awla Mons Giuseppe Farrugia (St George’s Basilica complex) hosted a concert featuring Vella’s compositions with the participation of harpist Caroline Calleja, pianist Francis Camilleri, oboist Jennifer Melville and four vocalists, including sopranos Maria Frendo and Georgina Gauci, mezzo-soprano Antoinette Camilleri and baritone Louis Andrew Cassar.

Works included the Ave Maria, Il-Kantilena, Kebbies tal-Fanali, X’Milied hu dan?, Six Preludes, Sequenza a 2 and L-Għanja tal-Ħajja.