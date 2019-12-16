The St Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society is organising its 17th consecutive cribs exhibition at the St Joseph the Worker parish centre in Birkirkara.

More than 70 cribs of various sizes and materials are on display, together with other items related to the Christmas period, such as statues of Baby Jesus, pictures, semolina paintings and decorations. Most of the items are handmade by the exhibitors themselves.

This year’s exhibition also features particular antique items which are being exhibited for the first time.

There will be a sale of poinsettias, plants, Christmas decorations and traditional Christmas sweets at a bar/cafeteria set up at the exhibition hall.

The exhibition at No. 71, Bwieraq Street, Birkirkara, runs until December 27. One can visit every day from 9am to noon and from 4 to 8pm. Entrance is free. For more information, log on to wirjasgh.webs.com or the society’s Facebook page.