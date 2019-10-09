A display of significant and rare coins from Rhodes, Malta and Rome dating back to the time of the Order of St John is on display at the Central Bank of Malta from 8.30am to 4.15pm until Friday, October 18. The coins cover a range of about 700 years starting from the early 1300s. It includes coins minted under Grand Master Philippe Villiers de L’Isle Adam from both Rhodes and Malta. The collection includes coins from the bank’s own collection, as well as from Heritage Malta, Emmanuel Azzopardi, Colin Formosa and other private individuals.

