An exhibition of prints from digital paintings by artist and academic Gorġ Mallia will be opened this evening at 7pm.

The paintings making up Rhapsody-in-Pain have been described as ‘visual poems’. They are mood pieces with abstract backgrounds mirroring an emotional condition, made more poignant by means of posed pen-and-ink figures that complement the atmosphere created by the digital backdrops.

Mallia says that his paintings are powerful manifestations of a soul in pain.

They are part of the cathartic process of emotional healing, “static mimes of intense emotions that reach out to the viewer and touch memories and feelings,” he says.

The exhibition opens today at 7pm at 111 Art Gallery, Garden Street, Ta’ Xbiex. It will run until March 20. Viewings are by appointment only on 9930 3207.