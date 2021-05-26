An exhibition of works by Gozitan sculptor Mario Agius opens in Victoria on June 4.

Reflections features Agius’s archaic and expressive sculptures, through which he celebrates various moments of human life and reflects on man’s fragility and the innate need to connect with each another.

These works are mainly sculpted from olive wood, local weathered limestone, carrara marble and Gozo hardstone.

In an illustrated catalogue being launched for the exhibition, Vince Briffa writes: “The raw materials that these works are carved from while preserving nature’s genealogy, are transformed into effigies of pathos and contemplation by the hands of the artist. Through the subjects tackled, Agius’s work in wood and stone make us ponder on the divine mysteries of faith, and equally sensitise us to empathise with human values such as love, family unity and old age.”

Agius studied sculpture and design with the late Maltese artists Anton Agius and Harry Alden, furthering his studies in the UK with sculptor Ian Norbury. His sculptures are in constant dialogue with nature, matter and narratives associated with humanity.

‘Reflections’ will be open at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria, between June 4 and 20. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 7am to 2.30pm and on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays between 9am and noon. This exhibition is being held in strict adherence to COVID-19 safety measures.