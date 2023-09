Artist Catherine Emma Gauci currently has an exhibition showing her latest collection of oil paintings, which are all contemporary abstracts, strongly inspired by the Gozitan landscape of sea and land where she lives.

The exhibition, being held at the Citadel Cultural Centre (hall 2) in Victoria, runs until September 30 and is open every day, including weekends, 9am to 4.30 pm.

For personal viewings or for any other information, one can contact the artist on 9987 4316.