A special temporary exhibition entitled Francesco Zahra and St George’s Basilica: Art & Conservation is on at Il-Ħaġar Museum, St George’s Square, Victoria, until September 11.

Considered one of the greatest 18th-century Maltese painters, Zahra (1710-1773) mainly painted religious works in the Neapolitan Baroque style. His works may be found in many churches around the Maltese islands, as well as in some private collections and museums.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness and appreciation of one of Malta’s great artists, to highlight Gozo’s artistic and cultural heritage, and to make the public more sensitive to restoration and conservation issues and their professional implementation. It was prepared with the help of art historian Mark Sagona on the occasion of the restoration of Zahra’s two huge masterpieces above choir stalls at St George’s basilica, Victoria.

A luxury publication on Zahra will be available for sale at half price during the exhibition.

Admission is free. The museum’s opening hours are 9am to 5pm seven days a week.