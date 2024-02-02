Festivals Malta is dedicating this year’s carnival activities to Pawlu Curmi ‘il-Pampalun’, often described as the ‘King of Maltese Carnival’, who died last year at the age of 92.

As part of this tribute, an exhibition titled Pawl Curmi ‘Il-Pampalun’: Il-Bniedem, Il-Leġġenda is being held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until March 3.

Born in Valletta on December 12, 1930, ‘il-Pampalun’ was the 12th child out of 13, and from a young age, showed a particular interest in carnival. As a young boy, he used to help out his father Giovanni with crea­ting carnival floats and grotesque masks. His career evolved as he began to touch upon elements related to dance, choreography and much more.

Beyond carnival, ‘il-Pampalun’ had various interests and left a colourful legacy behind him.

The exhibition is researched and curated by Mario Coleiro.