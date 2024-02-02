Festivals Malta is dedicating this year’s carnival activities to Pawlu Curmi ‘il-Pampalun’, often described as the ‘King of Maltese Carnival’, who died last year at the age of 92.
As part of this tribute, an exhibition titled Pawl Curmi ‘Il-Pampalun’: Il-Bniedem, Il-Leġġenda is being held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until March 3.
Born in Valletta on December 12, 1930, ‘il-Pampalun’ was the 12th child out of 13, and from a young age, showed a particular interest in carnival. As a young boy, he used to help out his father Giovanni with creating carnival floats and grotesque masks. His career evolved as he began to touch upon elements related to dance, choreography and much more.
Beyond carnival, ‘il-Pampalun’ had various interests and left a colourful legacy behind him.
The exhibition is researched and curated by Mario Coleiro.