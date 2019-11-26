An artist and art teacher with a passion for plein air painting is presenting her eighth solo exhibition to help fund a triple operation for a young boy suffering from cerebral palsy.

Inspirations at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta is Joanne Fenech Portelli’s largest exhibition to date – featuring 54 artworks − but her endeavour should not only be commended for its magnitude but also for supporting a noble cause.

San Anton Angels

Seven-year-old Gabriel Abela was born with cerebral palsy, which comprises a group of permanent movement disorders that may lead to sensation, vision, hearing, swallowing and speech problems. His physical disability requires a lifetime of specialised therapeutic care including speech, occupational, strength and hydrotherapy sessions.

In September 2020, he is to undergo three operations at St Louis Hospital for Children in Missouri, the US.

He will require a SDR (selective dorsal rhizothomy) to release pain from his legs among other interventions.

Through awareness raised on the Facebook page Sunshine for Gabriel and other media platforms, his parents Mario and Marcelle hope to raise the €80,000 needed for the medical expenses, which include post-op therapies.

Enchanted forest at Huntington Castle

Ms Fenech Portelli met Gabriel and his family at a wedding about three years ago.

“I have followed his story since then and admired how resilient and strong willed Gabriel is. He puts a lot of energy into his therapy and has made wondrous improvement,” she says.

“His family and friends are organising several fundraising events to support his operations in the US, so I thought of doing my part too.”

As an artist, Ms Fenech Portelli is inspired by nature’s beauty. The exhibition features many landscapes she has painted in the past two years, mostly executed en plein air and ranging from oils to watercolours to soft pastels.

“These works are mostly painted in Malta and Gozo, but some of them were done in Ireland and Holland, two countries I visited in these past two years during painting festivals,” she says.

Marsamxett Harbour

Among the favourite scenes she captured on canvas are those of Lunzjata Valley in Balzan, which Ms Fenech Portelli loves for its “peace, beauty and serenity”, and of Ta’ Ċenċ Cliffs in Gozo for the “raw beauty of the untouched, typical countryside views” on our islands.

Delimara Lighthouse

Another painting she cherishes is Enchanted Forest at Huntington Castle, which reminds her of her participation in the 10th International Art in Open Plein Air Painting Festival in Ireland in summer 2017.

“There I painted alongside internationally- renowned artists and attended their workshops while also painting en plein air everyday,” she recalls.

Inspirations is open at Palazzo Ferreria in Republic Street, Valletta, until Friday. Opening hours are from 9am until 7pm until Thursday and until 2pm on Friday.

For more information about the exhibition and the artist’s work, visit the Facebook page Joanne Fenech Portelli Fine Art and www.joannefineart.com.

To help sponsor Gabriel Abela’s operation, visit the Sunshine for Gabriel Facebook page.

Windy Afternoon at Mistra Bay